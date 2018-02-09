Former Buffalo Police officer found not guilty of criminal contempt, convicted for trespassing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A former Buffalo Police officer who was arrested in city court for allegedly not obeying the command of a court officer has been found guilty on a charge of trespassing- but not guilty of second-degree criminal contempt.

Cariol Horne was immediately sentenced to an unconditional discharge. She won’t face any fines or punishment if she stays out of trouble.

Horne was fired from the police force in 2008 after she accused a fellow officer of choking a suspect, leading to a physical confrontation.