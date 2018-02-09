Georgia sheriff: Officer and suspect dead, deputies wounded

The Associated Press
Authorities investigate the scene where multiple law enforcement officers have been shot and a suspect is dead south of Atlanta, Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, in Locust Grove, Ga. WSB-TV, citing the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, reports that two local sheriff’s deputies and a Locust Grove officer were shot. The sheriff says the man who shot them is dead. (AP Photo/Jeff Martin)

LOCUST GROVE, Ga. (AP) — A police officer was fatally wounded and two deputies were injured in a shooting that also left a suspect dead south of Atlanta, authorities said Friday.

Henry County Sheriff Keith McBrayer said it happened as the officers were serving an arrest warrant that morning at a home in Locust Grove, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta.

The two Henry County deputies were veterans, McBrayer said. One had served with the force for 20 years. He said the Locust Grove officer who was killed had been on the force for about five years.

At a news conference, McBrayer said one deputy was in serious condition, and had been hit below the bullet-proof vest. The other was in fair condition, and was hit in the vest.

WSB-TV reported two of the law officers were flown away by helicopter while the third was carried by ambulance.

Police blocked off multiple entrances of a subdivision not far from an outlet mall. They turned away people who don’t live in the neighborhood.

Yellow police tape cordoned off a section of one home’s front yard. Nearby Locust Grove Elementary School was put on lockdown.

