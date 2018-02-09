Griffs enjoying best MAAC season in nearly five years

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – For only the third time in program history, Canisius is 10-2 in conference play.

Picked to finish ninth in the preseason Metro Athletic Atlantic poll, the Griffs are getting it done on both ends of the floor, ranking sixth in the Metro in points per game, averaging 75, while also ranking 3rd in scoring defense, holding opponents to just 70.

“We knew what we could do and we knew we would come out and compete every night,” senior Jermaine Crumpton said. “We took pride on defense this year and everyone has really bought in on that aspect. We’re playing for fun, playing together and we’re getting wins.”

Along with scoring and defense, another aspect that’s allowed Canisius to be so success is they play unselfish basketball. The Griffs are currently 10th in the country in assists-to-field goals made this season.

“Really two words — ‘each other,'” Head Coach Reggie Witherspoon said. “We say those words ‘each other’ all the time. The burden of playing gets a little lighter when you’re playing for each other.”

“It’s the right way to play. Coach (Witherspoon) has been preaching that since day one,” Isaiah Reese added. “We’re really big on making the extra passes. Since we’ve done that from the beginning and it’s showcasing itself and it’s why we’re one of the best teams in the country.”

“It’s unbelievable seeing guys come together, not really knowing each other,” said Crumpton. “We have four freshman, four sophomore and guys put that aside, and said work hard every day and everything else will take care of itself.”

Canisius will go for a fourth straight win Saturday when they host Quinnipiac. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m.