Hallucinogenic drug found in shampoo bottles at Peace Bridge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers at the Peace Bridge seized more than 3.5 kilograms of a hallucinogenic drug smuggled in shampoo bottles at the Peace Bridge.

Bumper Fisher, 42, a citizen of Canada, was stopped while applying for admission at the Peace Bridge. Officers became suspicious about his intent during a primary inspection and referred him for further examination.

While inspecting his vehicle, CBP officers found three bottles labeled as “shampoo” in the rear passenger foot well. The substance tested positive for the properties of DMT, a Schedule I drug under the Controlled Substances Act of 1970.

The drugs were seized and Fisher was arrested and turned over to the Buffalo Police Department to face charges.

 

 

