Jim Kelly’s daughter: Both parents being treated in same hospital

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Jim Kelly and wife Jill are both currently in the same hospital, the couple’s daughter Erin Kelly-Bean posted on Instagram Friday.
These two… ♥️ In sickness and in health… Truthfully I’m not sure where to even begin… My mom has been in the hospital since Wednesday battling horrible pneumonia. And within 24 hours my dad was in the room next to her after having to get his gallbladder removed. Although I don’t understand… I’m choosing to trust God and cling to Him… the Healer!!!! Our family would love for you to surround us in prayer!!! Thank you! #KellyTough
Kelly-Bean asked for prayers for her family in her Friday post.