Jim Kelly’s daughter: Both parents being treated in same hospital

News 4 Staff Published:
PHOTO: @ekelly1212 Instagram

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Jim Kelly and wife Jill are both currently in the same hospital, the couple’s daughter Erin Kelly-Bean posted on Instagram Friday.

Jill Kelly has been in the hospital since Wednesday, battling pneumonia. Within a day, Jim Kelly was in the hospital next to her, having his gallbladder removed.

Kelly-Bean asked for prayers for her family in her Friday post.

 

