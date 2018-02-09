Las Vegas shooter had anti-anxiety medicine in system, autopsy says

CNN Published:
Stephen Paddock
FILE - This undated file photo provided by Eric Paddock shows his brother, Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock. Police initially said Stephen Paddock stopped firing on the music festival concert crowd below to shoot through his door and wound a Mandalay Bay security guard who was outside. On Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, they said the guard actually was wounded before Paddock started the massacre. (Courtesy of Eric Paddock via AP, File)

(CNN) – An autopsy report on Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock said he had anti-anxiety medication in his system at the time of death, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The autopsy report also indicated that Paddock died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Review-Journal said.
According to the report, Paddock’s brain remains in a research lab in Stanford University School of Medicine.
Paddock, 64, opened fire on 22,000 concertgoers from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on October 1, killing 58 people and injuring almost 500.
A judge ordered the autopsy report released to the Las Vegas Review-Journal and the Associated Press.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s