Newlyweds demand answers from local wedding vendor after botched wedding day

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Western New York couple says their wedding day was ruined because of a local wedding vendor. They say they’ve been trying to get a hold of the business owner for months to get a refund and they say they’re not the only ones.

What was supposed to one of the most special days of her life, turned out to be a nightmare for Ashley Williams.

“That day everything fell apart,” said Ashley Williams.

She says she hired a business called ‘Sitting Pretty’ on Great Arrow in Buffalo to handle her wedding flowers and create a candy buffet for her reception back in August.

Williams paid mostly cash to the owner. She says it was a total of about $2500 months before.

But on her special day, she says she was disappointed.

“The flowers were not even what I ordered. Falling, literally wilting. The guys their boutonnieres literally fell apart, they were broke, there were no stems. It was embarrassing,” said Williams.

Williams says the owner promised new flowers that day, but never delivered.

“After the wedding she promised us a refund. That was the last we’ve heard from her,” said Williams.

That was six months ago and since then Williams has been trying to get a hold of the owner.

“No responses to texts, to emails, phone calls. All our emails are now undeliverable, her page for the business is gone,” said Williams.

Williams says she soon found out she’s not the only one. She says after posting on wedding websites and social media she received messages from several other people claiming bad experiences with ‘sitting pretty’ and the owner.

“They’re weddings aren’t even until this year and they can’t even get in touch with her. I feel for them because they’ve probably already paid her money and now they have to go pay another company,” said Williams.

According to the Better Business Bureau, ‘Sitting Pretty’ is not BBB accredited and has a ‘D+’ rating.

That’s why Williams says she’s warning other brides and wants the owner to make it right.

“It’s hurtful, just do what is right. We all make mistakes, she made a mistake just fix it,” said Williams.

Williams says they even took the owner to small claims court in Erie County but the owner never showed. She says the judge ruled that the owner must pay the couple $950 back in October and Williams says she hasn’t paid.

News 4 reached out to the owner of ‘Sitting Pretty’ several times and never heard back.