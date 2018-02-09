Niagara Falls City Council to vote on $500,000 civil lawsuit next week

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Niagara Falls City Council is set to vote next week on settling a $500,000 civil lawsuit filed against the city and the police department.

The suit was filed by a woman who claims she was sexually assaulted by former Niagara Falls officer Ryan Warme while he was on duty.

Warme was fired by the department in 2007 after being indicted on federal charges.

He later pleaded guilty to three of the charges, including tipping off drug dealers and groping a woman during a traffic stop.

The council is set to vote on the settlement next week.