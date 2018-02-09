No chance to say goodbye, woman upset with UB’s body donation program

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A North Buffalo woman is upset with the University at Buffalo over how they handled her grandfather’s body.

Heather Petri was adopted by her grandmother and her grandfather at the age of 12. Her grandfather, Richard Petri died of a heart attack Wednesday. He was a decorated veteran who donated his body to science through UB’s Anatomical Gift Program.

When anyone signs up for the UB program, the donor allows the university to use their body as a teaching tool for medical students. The school receives hundreds of donations a year.

But, Petri says she never got the chance to say a final goodbye to the man that raised her.

“He was an amazing man with an amazing heart, he would do anything for anyone. For me it’s very important that I have that opportunity to say goodbye to him. He always said that in his passing he wanted to donate his body to science for educational purposes for students, knowing that I wanted to return one day to do the doctorate program,” said Petri.

As part of UB’s policy, when a donor dies, the family is supposed to contact the school immediately- which is what the grandmother did.

Funeral directors brought Petri to the university Wednesday to process his body.

“Unfortunately I was unable to come see him before they had done so and I contacted the University at Buffalo asking if I could see him, whether it was for two minutes or five minutes, just to say my final goodbyes and I was denied,” said Petri.

Petri says, as a nursing grad who has been through the UB program, she wants she chance to see her grandfather, no matter the condition he is in.

“I just really think UB should revisit their policy on it. I know some people disagree and they say you don’t want to remember seeing him that way, but I just want to hold his hand for two minutes and tell him what I want to tell him,” said Petri.

In a written statement, the University at Buffalo responded:

“Anatomical donation is an important component to medical education and research. The University at Buffalo very much appreciates the generosity of the many people and families who have given to this program. The university always treats such gifts with the utmost care, sensitivity and respect. The university took care to closely follow the wishes of the deceased and immediate next of kin, and we adhered to procedures and protocols that always guide these donations. We wish we could have facilitated the request, however, in this situation the timing of the request precluded our ability to do so. We express our sincere condolences and gratitude to the donor and his family.” -Ray Dannenhoffer, director of UB’s anatomical gift program

Every body is cremated at the university after it is no longer needed. Most bodies are cremated within 18 months. The remains are returned to the families at no cost.