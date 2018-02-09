Second suspect arrested in death of Williamsville East graduate

Kamil Patel

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (WIVB) – Police in South Florida say the second suspect in the murder of Kamil Patel, a 2006 Williamsville East High School graduate, has been taken into custody.

Tyrone Jackson was located in Miami, and taken into custody, according to a tweet from the Miami Beach Police Department.

Police say Patel was shot to death on January 25th in an alley in Miami Beach. Another suspect, 31-year-old Jeremiah Dorvilus, was charged with murder earlier this week. Jackson was wanted for murder as well, and was considered armed and dangerous prior to his capture.

 

