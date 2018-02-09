Train blocking intersection in Town of Tonawanda

By Published: Updated:

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — There is a CSX Transportation train blocking the intersection of Woodward Ave. near Military Rd. in the Town of Tonawanda.

After the stalled train was reported shortly after 8:30 a.m., CSX told police they expect the delay to last another two hours because of shortages in personnel.

The intersection will be closed to traffic, including emergency vehicles, until the train is moved.

Town of Tonawanda police are advising people to use Riverview Blvd. from Sheridan Dr. or the westbound lane of Woodward Ave. as an alternative route.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s