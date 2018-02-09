Train blocking intersection in Town of Tonawanda

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — There is a CSX Transportation train blocking the intersection of Woodward Ave. near Military Rd. in the Town of Tonawanda.

After the stalled train was reported shortly after 8:30 a.m., CSX told police they expect the delay to last another two hours because of shortages in personnel.

The intersection will be closed to traffic, including emergency vehicles, until the train is moved.

Town of Tonawanda police are advising people to use Riverview Blvd. from Sheridan Dr. or the westbound lane of Woodward Ave. as an alternative route.