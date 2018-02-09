Trial date set for Chautauqua County hunter charged with manslaughter

By Published:

TOWN OF SHERMAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The trial date for a hunter charged with manslaughter has been set for August 7.

Thomas Jadlowski, 34, was charged after the death of Rosemary Billquist, 43, in Chautauqua County.

On November 22, shortly before 5:30 p.m., officials say Jadlowski was hunting, when he mistook Billquist for a deer and shot her.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office says Billquist was walking her dogs behind her home in Sherman at the time.

Jadlowski previously pleaded not guilty to charges of manslaughter and hunting after hours.

After the plea, Jadlowski’s bail was set at $50,000. If he is convicted of the charges against him, he could spend five to 15 years in prison.

