Unionized Wendt Corporation workers rally on Friday

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Unionized workers at the Wendt Corporation held a rally Friday morning outside of the Cheektowaga building.

The union says Wendt is laying off workers after they formed the union last June.

The workers claim the company has dragged its feet in negotiating a new contract and now says it has to lay off workers.

Wendt released a statement to News 4 saying that they were extremely disappointed by what they called a lack of truthfulness in the union’s claims.

In response to “dragging their feet in negotiations, the company says there have been collective bargaining agreeemtns held since last July.