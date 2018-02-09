Unionized Wendt Corporation workers rally on Friday

News 4 Staff Published: Updated:

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Unionized workers at the Wendt Corporation held a rally Friday morning outside of the Cheektowaga building.

The union says Wendt is laying off workers after they formed the union last June.

The workers claim the company has dragged its feet in negotiating a new contract and now says it has to lay off workers.

Wendt released a statement to News 4 saying that they were extremely disappointed by what they called a lack of truthfulness in the union’s claims.

In response to “dragging their feet in negotiations, the company says there have been collective bargaining agreeemtns held since last July.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s