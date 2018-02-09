Williamsville man sentenced for leaving scene of fatal crash

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Williamsville man who admitted to leaving the scene of a fatal accident was sentenced to five years’ probation.

He will also lose his driver’s license for one year.

On June 7, Lawrence Penna, 68, was driving to the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport to pick up a family member. While driving, his vehicle collided with a truck carrying four Minnesota women.

Daisy Josiah, 53, was killed in the crash. Two other women were injured.

If Penna had not left the scene, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says he would not have been charged with a crime.

In November, Penna pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an incident resulting in death.

