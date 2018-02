Related Coverage Parents want youth hockey coach banned from coaching after incident

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A youth hockey coach, who was accused of grabbing a parent by the throat, has been charged.

Authorities charged Michael Wulkan with harassment and criminal obstruction of breathing.

Police say this happened in a locker room at a youth hockey tournament at the Hyde Park ice rink in Niagara Falls last month.

