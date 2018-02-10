Chautauqua County sheriff deputy with leukemia dies

2017 photo of Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputy Michael Seeley, who died Friday. Picture from Facebook "Fight for Seeley."

CLEVELAND, OH. (WIVB) — A Chautauqua County sheriff’s deputy who had been fighting to survive leukemia lost that fight on Friday night.

The Facebook page “Fight for Seeley” published a post, indicating “End of Watch” for Deputy Michael Seeley just after 11:00 p.m.

At age 43, the father of two was diagnosed with leukemia, and the group was formed to help him and his family. A fundraiser was held in September 2017, with another one scheduled in early March 2018.

Seeley was also an EMT, volunteer firefighter and dispatcher.

Services are expected to be announced shortly. Michael Seeley was 43.

