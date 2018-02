BOSTON, M.A. (WIVB) – Back in front of his hometown fans, Jack Eichel exited early after suffering an awkward leg injury Saturday night.

Here’s the injury to Eichel in 1st period Vs. #Bruins Legs/knee gets bent into the wall #Sabres @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/BsDhZCSMb7 — Nick Filipowski (@NEWS4_NICK) February 11, 2018

While going for a puck behind the net, Eichel’s right leg bent and slammed into the boards. He stayed down for a few seconds before skating off with his stick.

The Sabres center missed part of last season after an injury to his left ankle.

Later in the game the Sabres announced Eichel would not return.