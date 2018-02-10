FLOP advances to state title game with 6-3 win in semifinals

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – For the sixth straight year, a team from Section VI will be represented in the Girls State Hockey Championship.

Powered by two goals from Brooke Becker and Emily Kromer, Frontier/Lake Shore/Orchard Park advance to the state title game for the second straight year with a 6-3 win over Skaneateles.

FLOP opened the scoring just 32 seconds into the game on a goal from Becker before Skaneateles pulled even several minutes later.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Julia Peters gave the Falcons a 2-1 lead with a tally late in the opening period.

FLOP then exploded for three goals in the second period to open up a 5-2 lead.