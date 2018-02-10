Griffs win 4th straight, power past Quinnipiac 71-64

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Leading by one at halftime, the Canisius men’s basketball used a strong second half to power past Quinnipiac for a 71-64 victory on Saturday.

The Griffs have now won four straight games improving to 17-9 overall and 11-2 in Metro Atlantic play.

Niagara Falls native Jermaine Crumpton finished with 14 points while Isaiah Reese add 13 in the win

Trailing 37-36 with about 15 minutes to play in the second half, the Griffs used a 9-0 to pull ahead 45-37 and would ultimately lead by as many as 14 in the second half.

Canisius returns to court Monday, February 12, when they host Fairfield. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.