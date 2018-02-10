Griffs win 4th straight, power past Quinnipiac 71-64

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Leading by one at halftime, the Canisius men’s basketball used a strong second half to power past Quinnipiac for a 71-64 victory on Saturday.

The Griffs have now won four straight games improving to 17-9 overall and 11-2 in Metro Atlantic play.

Niagara Falls native Jermaine Crumpton finished with 14 points while Isaiah Reese add 13 in the win

Trailing 37-36 with about 15 minutes to play in the second half, the Griffs used a 9-0 to pull ahead 45-37 and would ultimately lead by as many as 14 in the second half.

Canisius returns to court Monday, February 12, when they host Fairfield.  Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s