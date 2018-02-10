Lake effect snow study helping to improve forecasting for the future

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The University of Buffalo is at the forefront of many scientific studies. Their latest is taking a local angle, looking into lake effect snow.

Lake effect snow occurs when cold air flows over warm water. This simple motion can have big impacts on areas within its path. That’s why understanding it is so important. Elizabeth Thomas, assistant professor of geology at the University of Buffalo, told news 4, “I grew up in Central New York in the Lake Ontario lake effect snow band, so it’s really exciting to be studying this phenomenon that impacts so many people in this region.”

Thomas received a grant a few years back in order to look into a potential cyclical trends of snow. She hopes that by studying events from the past, she can figure out what’s to come long term. Thomas said, “Hopefully informing those of us living in Western New York. Not only like are we going to have to be shoveling our driveways more in the future, but to inform municipalities about should we be buying more snow plows and salt.”

In order to do this, Thomas is collecting dirt and mud samples from the bottom of several lakes. Each sample is a few feet deep and contains thousands of years of data. She said, “We can go collect cores of that lake mud and look back into the past into all sorts of things it tells us about the environment and climate of that time.”

Her study focuses on leaf wax that is found in the sediment. It gets a bit complicated but basically wax on leaves acts as a protective coating. She compared it to oils we have on our skin. Thomas said, “The hydrogens in the leaf waxes are ultimately derived from the water that a plant is taking up, the hydrogens in that water, and so the chemical composition of the water is directly reflected by the chemical composition of the leaf waxes.”

Rain, lake effect snow, and widespread snow contain different forms of hydrogen. Those atoms found in the leaf wax therefore can indicate what kind of precipitation and with what intensity it was falling during the time studied. Thomas hopes with the help of undergraduate, masters, and PhD students she can get the first phase of her research done in one year.