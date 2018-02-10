New sports complex coming to downtown Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local group hopes to revitalize part of downtown Buffalo and draw more outdoor sports tournaments with a new athletic complex. M/ilesports unveiled their plans for the facility Saturday.

The Buffalo Downtown Sports complex will be located on Elk street in downtown Buffalo. It will feature all turf outdoor field and 26, 400-square-foot indoor field house. There will also be a concession stand. The $2.3 million project is being paid by M/ilesports, a local group that runs several adult sports leagues.

Mike Damico, president of M/ilesports, says the facility will be open to adult sports leagues and high school teams. He says the Elk Street corridor is the next up and coming area in the city.

“Buffalo needs it. Right now, if you want to go indoor during the winter to get practice time and stuff you have to go way out of the city and we want people to be able to stay downtown,” said Mike Damico.

Damico says he plans to eventually build a concert venue, which will seat about 10,000 people, behind the complex. He also announced the sports complex will be the home of a new professional women’s softball franchise team.

M/ilesports has also partnered with Medaille College. The facility will be home to the school’s men and women’s lacrosse and soccer teams.

Groundbreaking on the outdoor field is scheduled for March 1st. Damico says it’ll be ready for teams to use by late spring. The indoor facility is expected to open by this fall.