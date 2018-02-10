Oursler nets second straight double-double as Bulls beat Miami 64-49

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – After scoring 19 points and hauling in 14 rebounds in the Bulls’ blowout win against Kent State on Wednesday, senior Cassie Oursler followed that up with another double-double on Saturday.

The Grand Island native finished with 14 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lift UB to a 64-49 win over Miami on Saturday.

Stephanie Reid and Summer Hemphill rounded out players in double figures, chipping in with 14 and 10 respectively, as the Bulls improve to 19-4 overall and 10-2 in the MAC.

The victory is also a historic one for head coach Felisha Legette-Jack, who picked up her 250th career win.

