Purple Eagles fly by Stags for 95-83 win

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Khalil Dukes and Matt Scott are the most potent scoring duo in the Metro Atlantic, combing to score an average of 40 points per game.

On Saturday, they were right on pace with Dukes scoring 22 points and Scott 19 to power Niagara to a third straight win, a 95-83 victory over Fairfield on Saturday.

Marvin Prochet also finished with 19 points for the Purple Eagles, with eight of those coming in the final minutes of the first half as Niagara built a 10-point halftime lead.

Prochet hit back-to-back three pointers and highlighted the opening 20 minutes of action with a dunk on the baseline to beat the buzzer.

Niagara returns to action in a week when they hit the road to battle Iona.