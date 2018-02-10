Two officers shot and killed in Westerville, Ohio

WCMH-TV Published:

WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH) — The Westerville Division of Police confirms two officers were shot and killed Saturday afternoon.

WCMH photo/Mike Klug

A suspect was wounded and transported to an area hospital, according to Westerville Police.

Officers responded to a 911 hang-up around 11:30 a.m. and were fired on when they arrived at the address.

The city of Westerville is asking for prayers for the officers and their families.

The city of Westerville said on Twitter that it is “deeply saddened.”

Police will hold a press conference around 3:30 p.m.

Westerville is about 15 miles north of Columbus.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s