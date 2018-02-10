Two officers shot and killed in Westerville, Ohio

WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH) — The Westerville Division of Police confirms two officers were shot and killed Saturday afternoon.

A suspect was wounded and transported to an area hospital, according to Westerville Police.

Officers responded to a 911 hang-up around 11:30 a.m. and were fired on when they arrived at the address.

The city of Westerville is asking for prayers for the officers and their families.

The city of Westerville said on Twitter that it is “deeply saddened.”

Police will hold a press conference around 3:30 p.m.

Westerville is about 15 miles north of Columbus.