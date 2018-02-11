Bandits win fourth straight, take first in East

The Bandits rocked KeyBank Center Friday night, beating the Georgia Swarm 18-9.

The win caps a hot streak for the Bandits who are now victorious four games in a row including back to back wins this weekend.

Josh Byrne and Callum Crawford both scored hat tricks while Jordan Durston had seven points (2+5) and Smith added four points (2+2) points to stay on top of the league’s scoring race. Buffalo’s second-leading goal scorer Mitch Jones made an impact as a playmaker for the second night in a row with a goal and six helpers to follow up his six-assist showing on Friday.

Buffalo is now in first place in the East division. They host Rochester on February 24th.

