Bandits win fourth straight, take first in East

BUFFALO, N.Y. (BANDITS.COM) – The Bandits rocked KeyBank Center Friday night, beating the Georgia Swarm 18-9.

The win caps a hot streak for the Bandits who are now victorious four games in a row including back to back wins this weekend.

Josh Byrne and Callum Crawford both scored hat tricks while Jordan Durston had seven points (2+5) and Smith added four points (2+2) points to stay on top of the league’s scoring race. Buffalo’s second-leading goal scorer Mitch Jones made an impact as a playmaker for the second night in a row with a goal and six helpers to follow up his six-assist showing on Friday.

Buffalo is now in first place in the East division. They host Rochester on February 24th.