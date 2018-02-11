BPO takes on fundraiser to send orchestra on first overseas tour in 30 years

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra is heading to Poland this spring.

They will perform in four cities, in four of the nation’s most acclaimed concert halls. It is the orchestra’s first overseas tour since 1988. But it’s a financial challenge to get there.

The BPO will be the first full american orchestra to perform at the Beethoven Easter Festival, and Maestro Joann Falletta will be the first American woman to ever take the festival’s podium. Member of the board, Cindy Letro, is called “Poland Tour Ambassador.” She said, “It’s an all-American except tour for the music of Penderecki, that we’re going to play.”

She’s tasked with getting almost 100 people and a lot of instruments overseas. “It is a grueling tour, you’re going from city to city. It sounds glamorous, but you want to make sure all the instruments arrive in time.”

The challenge now: Raise $30,000 in 30 days for the orchestra’s first international tour in 30 years. Letro said, “No gift is too small, or too large because it’s going to a world class orchestra.”

And Cindy and her husband will match challenge contributions dollar for dollar up to $30,000. “There’s a certain prestige that goes along with doing international travel, and this is a very prestigious festival.”

And Letro says she hopes orchestra fans back home will feel pride in what she calls a once in a lifetime opportunity. She said, “Buffalo has a very large polish population which has played an incredible part in the development of this city, and there’s a certain civic pride in our orchestra going.”

Here is how the tour is unfolding:

• March 18, 2018: The National Forum of Music in Wrocław. Home to a number of instrumental and vocal ensembles and the site of several international festivals, it was completed in 2015 and has 1,800 seats.

• March 20, 2018: Philharmonic Hall in Warsaw, the centerpiece of the tour as one of 12 concerts taking place during the Festival. Falletta is the first woman to conduct at the festival.

• March 21, 2018: Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra Concert Hall in Katowice. Completed in 2014, it is the home of one of Poland’s leading symphonic orchestras.

• March 22, 2018: The Centre for the Meeting of Cultures in Lublin, another modern hall.

Call 716-242-7826 for more information. On March 10 and 11, the BPO will perform the tour program at Kleinhans.

