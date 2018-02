OSWEGO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The FLOP girls made history on Sunday night when they knocked off Salmon River from Section X 4-1 in the state title game.

The win is the first ever for a girls hockey team from western New York.

The FLOP team is made up of athletes from Frontier, Lake Shore and Orchard park. Making their victory just a little bit sweeter — they lost in the championship last year.