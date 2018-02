BUFFALO, NY. (WIVB)- Police confirm to News 4 that over 100 ipads were stolen from Westminster Community Charter School early Saturday morning,

Police say the iPads were stolen from classrooms around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday. Officials have released a surveillance photo of the suspects.

If you have any information regarding this crime you’re asked to call or text the police department’s confidential tip line at 847-2255.