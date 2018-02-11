Players hit the ice for annual Labatt Blue pond hockey tournament

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hockey took center stage at Riverworks Sunday during the annual Labatt Blue pond hockey tournament. About 200 athletes are hit the ice in one day. This is the first of two tournaments this year. Hockey players will also compete in a larger competition next weekend.

Dozens of teams came from all across Western New York as well as seven other states to take to the ice for the 11th annual Labatt Blue Buffalo pond hockey tournament. The first puck dropped at 4p.m. Sunday. There are six outdoor refrigerated rinks, where players compete in a round robin format using pond hockey nets.

Organizers say about 900 players in total make up the teams competing this year and for the first time, the tournament isn’t just one weekend.

“This year we’re starting, we’re trying out a new format. We have five full days of game play and in the past, it’s been 3, so we’re really excited to expand that. We really wanted to make sure that there’s flexibility for our players,” said Gina Heine, associate brand manager for Labatt Blue.

Organizers say they’re excited with how much this tournament has grown. Heine says when it first started on Lake Erie, there were 16 teams participating, now there are more 120 teams competing. For more information on the tournament and game times click here.