Sabres fans have mixed reaction to Eichel’s injury

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Many mixed emotions from Sabres fans Sunday, as they watched the Sabres play their first game since Jack Eichel’s injury Saturday. While some fans say they’re hopeful for a speedy recovery, others say this injury may be what the team needs to get back on track.

“Not good, not good,” said Roberto Perez, as he watched Jack Eichel go down during Saturday night’s game.

Perez wasn’t the only one with that response.

I saw that they won and I was excited but then I heard that they lost Eichel so that was depressing,” said Jeff Klubek.

For many fans like Perez, it’s another hit to an already depressing season. Game tickets are going for as low as $6 on StubHub.

“Our chances of winning are slim, without him they’re zero,” said Perez.

“Hopefully he can get back quickly,” said another Sabres fan.

It was announced Sunday afternoon that Eichel may be out for 4 to 6 weeks with an ankle injury.

“I feel sorry but he’s going to come back, 100 percent,” said Laura Perez.

“It’s sad but I don’t know, there’s always next year I guess,” said Emily Bottita.

But for many sabers fans — not all hope is lost.

“They got a lot of talent. They need more guidance if anything else,” said Perez.

Jeff Klubek says he’s already looking for the silver lining. He says he’s been to a few games this year and this injury may just be what the Sabres need after a tough season.

“It’s tough but I think for the team it might be good because they’re not going anywhere this year so for them to lose more games they can get a better draft pick. They were last in the eastern conference so it’s a wash season so there’s no point in rushing him back,” said Klubek.

No matter what, fans say they’re staying positive and already looking ahead to a better season next year.

“I was born and bred in buffalo, wouldn’t root for any other team,” said Klubek.

Despite Eichel being out many fans were still glued to the TVs to watch Sunday’s game. Other people say there are a lot of great players on the team, they just believe something needs to change to be better for next season.