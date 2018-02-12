60 bags of heroin discovered during Wyoming County traffic stop

MIDDLEBURY, N.Y. (WIVB) – A traffic stop in Wyoming County Sunday led to drug charges for two occupants of the vehicle.

The vehicle was stopped on State Route 19 at Main Street in Middlebury. Wyoming County Sheriff’s deputies found Jason M. Giuliani, 39, of Batavia, who was a front seat passenger, to be in possession of 60 bags of heroin.

He was charged with third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony, and held in lieu of $25,000 bail. He’s scheduled to return to Town of Middlebury Court March 26.

The driver, Ian K. Leblanc-Chatt, 32, of Batavia, was found to be in possession of two bags of heroin, Suboxone, and three hypodermic syringes. He also failed field sobriety testing and was taken into custody for DWAI-Drugs.

He was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, driving while ability impaired by the combined influence of drugs, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree, criminally possessing a hypodermic instrument, and moving from lane unsafely.

He was released to a family member and given an appearance ticket.