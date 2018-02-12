Buffalo Behind the Scenes: Aquarium of Niagara

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — “We have to do water exchanges so we’ll take a certain percentage of the water out, replace it with new fresh water and salt water depending on the exhibit,” said Dan Arcara, Supervisor of fish, invertebrates & birds.

At the Aquarium of Niagara a lot of time and attention goes into caring for all the animals.

“Daily feedings, daily cleanings, my staff I have a staff of 7, they go around and check all the exhibits twice a day. Some get fed daily some don’t,” said Arcara.

The seals and sea lions eat a lot of fish. The Supervisor of marine mammals says they go through at least 100 pounds of fish a day!

“We go through a lot of fish and it has to be restaurant quality fish so we actually have to check each individual fish,” said Tammy Weber, Supervisor of marine mammals.

Seals and sea lions also like to eat jello!

“It’s unflavored so it wouldn’t really taste good to you or I, kind of just like water. But it’s actually very hydrating for them,” said Krystin Zelasko, Assistant trainer.

When the seal lions aren’t busy eating or putting on a show for an audience, they’re having fun with toys. Trainers also spend a lot of time teaching them behaviors, and say it’s similar to how you’d train a dog.

“It’s no different from training them how to sit, some dogs might pick it up really quickly and some dogs might take longer so it’s the same thing with our animals,” said Weber.

For Valentine’s Day you can come to the aquarium and get a sea lion kiss through the 18th.

For more information go to http://www.aquariumofniagara.org/