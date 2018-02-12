Buffalo crews battle 2 overnight fires

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo firefighters battled two house fires overnight.

The first one happened near Sisters of Charity Hospital late Sunday night. Firefighters arrived at the scene on Humboldt Parkway shortly after 11 p.m.

At one point, firefighters had to back out of the house because they were worried it could collapse. No one was hurt.

A few hours later, firefighters rushed to north Buffalo. There, a fire started at a house on North Park Ave. near Taunton Pl.

Everyone managed to safely get out of the house.

Investigators will be busy on Monday trying to figure out what caused both of the fires.