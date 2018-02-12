Buffalo man charged with DWI after leaving scene of property damage accident in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo man was charged with DWI and other charges after leaving the scene of a property damage accident in Grand Island early Sunday morning.

Alexander F. Snow, 35, of Buffalo, was charged with driving while intoxicated, first degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock restriction, unlawful possession of marijuana, and “numerous” vehicle and traffic violations.

According to New York State Police reports, Snow was in an intoxicated state when he was involved in the accident and left the scene on foot. He was apprehended a short distance from the accident scene.

He was remanded to the Erie County Holding Center without bail. His return date is Feb. 14 at Town of Grand Island Court.