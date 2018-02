BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo school officials say a sixth-grade boy cut the hand of a sixth-grade girl while on a school bus Monday morning.

The incident happened while the children were en route to Hillery Park Academy. Police were seen at Clinton St. and Fillmore Ave.

Officials say the boy used a pocket knife. He is being questioned by police.

The girl was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital for medical attention.