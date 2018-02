LONG BEACH, Calif. (WIVB) — Judges had tough decisions to make in California over the weekend. They had to pick who was the most beautiful bulldog.

Dozens of bulldogs showed up to compete in categories such as Most Handsome, Prettiest and Best Disabled Dog.

The organizer claims this was the world’s largest gathering of bulldogs, which included both English and French breeds.

Proceeds from the event go to helping kids, animals and the environment.