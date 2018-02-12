Bulls looking to rebound Vs. Kent State on Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Frustration and complacency are the two words that can best describe the struggles the Bulls have had in the second half of games over the last three weeks. Big leads have disappeared as UB has dropped two of it’s last four conference games.

“All of us we tell each other ‘We’ve been here before. Let’s act like we’ve been here before. Let’s keep our foot on their throat and let’s go out and blow the lead open.’ Then we get out there and things don’t go our way,” sophomore Davonta Jordan said.

Maybe even more telling — over the last six games the Bulls have been outscored in the second half. Head Coach Nate Oats has the numbers broken down almost to the minute dating all the way back to UB’s win over Western Michigan.

“We’ve been talking about it as a staff, as a program. We’ve given them the stats,” Oats said. “The last eight minutes of the last seven games we’ve been outscored by 40 I believe is the number. it’s way too many.”

After surrendering a 13-point lead in an eventual loss to Northern Illinois on Saturday, the Bulls will look to bounce back against Kent State Tuesday night. The last time they squared off — the Bulls blew an 18-point lead in an 82-79 loss.

“I’m pretty sure the conference is talking about us,” junior Nick Perkins said. “Every coach in the conference is probably talking about us, ‘maybe Buffalo isn’t as good as everybody thought they were.’ So, we just have to come out tomorrow and show the conference that we’re still the best team in the MAC.”

“We’ve had a one game lead for the conference the entire year. Now we don’t,” Oats added. “Now we’re tied. We gotta get back to where we’re playing great basketball and stay tied for first place. If we lose again, we won’t be in first place again.”