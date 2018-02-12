Canada’s Kingsbury storms to gold in men’s moguls

By WILL GRAVES, AP Sports Writer Published:
Mikael Kingsbury, of Canada, jumps during the men's moguls qualifying at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Monday, Feb. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) Canada’s Mikael Kingsbury stormed his way to gold in men’s moguls, filling the one hole in his resume with a dynamic performance in the final round on Monday night.

Kingsbury, a six-time world champion and silver medalist in Sochi four years ago, posted a score of 86.63, the best of any in the three elimination rounds. His victory gives Canada its third straight Olympic gold in the event.

A rare wobble in the 2014 Olympic finals cost Kingsbury the top spot on the podium. There were no mistakes this time. Kingsbury celebrated with a fist pump following his electric winning run at a frigid Phoenix Snow Park.

Matt Graham of Australia took silver, with Daichi Hara of Japan earning bronze. Canada’s Marc-Antoine Gagnon finished fourth and American Casey Andringa made a surprise run to the finals before winding up fifth.

More AP Olympic coverage: https://wintergames.ap.org

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s