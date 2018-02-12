Deputies pick up the search for missing Rochester-area couple

Related Coverage Deputies issue alert for missing Rochester-area couple

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Scuba team continued their search in the Genesee River for a missing Perinton couple.

Robert and Mary Ross have been missing since January 31, and there have been very few clues as to what might have happened to them.

Their son Bobby Ross is concerned that time is running out.

“It’s really hard over the last couple days. It’s been really days. You always hear the first 48 hours are really hard, unfortunately, my parents had a five day head start on all of us, ” Ross said.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office tells Nexstar contributors WROC the break in weather has allowed them to pick up their search and deploy sonar equipment.

According to police, Mary’s cell phone was last pinged in the Charlotte area.

“I think police have exhausted the ground search, so to speak, and this seems to be where they had water access. There was water access — we don’t know. There’s still a million things could happen here. Everything points here,” Ross said.

Close family friend Tom Lockwood watched closely as divers searched the lake. Lockwood tells WROC that this family has been through a lot. Robert was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma. He has between 6 to 18 months to live.

“It’s been tough to see my friend go through this, and now with this, it’s even worse, ” Lockwood said.

Sheriff’s deputies are also still looking for the couples’ car. It’s a white Kia Sorrento SUV, with a vanity plate that reads, “BLUSTERY”. Anyone with information is urged to call 911.

This story was originally posted by WROC, a Nexstar contributing station.