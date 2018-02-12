Detroit standoff ends; gunman, 3 women dead, officers hurt

DETROIT (AP) — A 14-hour standoff in Detroit has ended after the deaths of three women and the suspected gunman and injuries to three officers who came under fire at the scene, police said Monday.

Officers used a robot Monday to enter a home on the city’s east side and confirm the gunman and a third female victim were dead, Michigan State Police Lt. Michael Shaw said.

The gunman, Lance Smith, 49, was found dead late Monday morning, Detroit Deputy Police Chief Elvin Barren said.

Smith died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and had killed his girlfriend, who also was found inside the house, police said.

Detroit police say the standoff began Sunday night after two women were fatally shot during an apparent argument. Detroit Assistant Chief Arnold Williams says officers came under fire at the scene late Sunday. Three officers were wounded — two from the Detroit Police Department and an off-duty officer from the Detroit Public Schools Police Department. Police say the wounds to all three weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

Barren said the two female victims killed earlier were related to Smith’s girlfriend, and had gone to the house for support during a domestic situation.

“Unfortunately, they became victims as well,” Barren said. Names of the three female victims have not been released.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig said about nine responding officers were pinned down by gunfire for about an hour.

“The suspect was heard saying, ‘I will not be taken without a fight,’” Craig said.

Craig told a news conference that police had not spoken to the suspect since 2:30 a.m. Monday.

A nearby school was forced to cancel classes Monday for the safety of students and staff.