Food delivery driver robbed at gunpoint; says he’s lucky to be alive

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A food delivery driver for ‘Skip The Dishes’ in Buffalo says he is happy to be alive, after he was robbed at gunpoint early Monday morning. Now, the man accused of robbing him is in jail.

This was Paul Villamor ‘s first week on the job. He is a driver for the’Skip The Dishes’ service. You order food through an app on your phone, and a driver brings it to your home.

But when Villamor made the delivery, he was greeted with a gun. Now he’s crediting police for quickly jumping into action.

It’s hard for him to process what happened at this best street home early Monday morning. Villamor said, “I Picked up the delivery from Bohemian Bar and Grill in Allentown.”

Although it was just his fourth day on the job, he thought it was a run of the mill delivery. That is, except it was a cash payment. He said, “Most payments are actually credit card for “Skip The Dishes,” yet they still use cash.

He gave the customer his food, and took out his money to give change. “When he saw my wad of cash, he said, “alright let’s do this. I’m keep everything. Then, he grabbed the whole pouch of cash and pulled out a pistol under his jacket.”

After he saw the gun, Villamor dropped everything and ran. He said, “My whole life just flashed before my eyes. I’ve never been so afraid.”

He drove two blocks and called 9-1-1. He says police were at the house in minutes. “The suspect tried to jump out of the second floor window. He actually took his jacket off even though it’s 20 degrees out.”

Police were able to get inside and arrest 19-year-old Robert Austin. He now faces robbery and gun charges. “It’s very sad that someone thinks they can just kill somebody for $50 dollars.”

But still, Villamor says he has no ill will towards Austin. He calls the Police Department’s quick response, “an act of heroism.”

He said, “I’m just happy to be alive today. Life can be so short and fragile.”

Villamor was able to get all the cash back including the skip the dishes bag. But he says he will no longer drive for the company.

Austin faces first degree robbery and weapons charges.