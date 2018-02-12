Former Niagara Falls Police officer pleads guilty to role in drug conspiracy

News 4 Staff Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A former Niagara Falls Police officer has pleaded guilty to her role in a drug conspiracy, along with two co-defendants.

Stephanie A. Costanzo, 29, a former Niagara Falls Police officer, pleaded guilty to managing a drug involved premises in federal court Monday.

Her co-defendants Raymond Hopson and Lindsay Carrier also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute 28 grams or more of crack cocaine.

According to the assistant U.S. attorney handling the case, between July 28, 2016 and Nov. 8, 2016, Hopson made several sales of crack cocaine to an undercover officer posing as a drug customer. During that time, Hopson was living with Costanzo at her Grand Avenue residence. Hopson would store some of his cocaine as well as paraphernalia for weighing and distributing the cocaine at the residence, the assistant U.S. attorney said.

On Nov. 9, agents from the DEA and Niagara Falls Police Department executed a search warrant at Costanzo’s residence. Agents and officers recovered about 5.6 grams of cocaine, a digital scale used for weighing and distributing the cocaine, and drug paraphernalia used to package and distribute the cocaine.

“Although she did not participate in the distribution of the controlled substances, Costanzo was aware that Hopson stored his cocaine and paraphernalia at her residence,” a press release from the court said Monday.

Carrier conspired with  Hopson to distribute the crack cocaine. On five occasions between July 28, 2016, and November 8, 2016, Hopson obtained crack cocaine from Carrier and then sold it to an undercover officer. A search warrant executed at the Willow Avenue residence of Carrier’s mother resulted in the seizure of quantities of cocaine and crack cocaine.

Costanzo is scheduled to be sentenced on May 30, 2018, at 12:30 p.m. Hopson and Carrier are scheduled to be sentenced on May 29, 2018, at 12:30 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. respectively.

Costanzo faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $500,000 fine.

Hopson and Carrier each face a mandatory minimum of five years in prison, a maximum of 40 years, and a fine of $5 million.

 

 

 

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s