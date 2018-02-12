Missing North Carolina family linked to NY located in Tennessee

The Associated Press Published: Updated:

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A North Carolina family that had been reported missing after being seen in Utica has been found.

Utica Police say the Reynolds family was located in Tennessee early Monday morning, and that they are in good health.

Travis Reynolds, his wife Deanna, and their baby Cooper were last seen on February 6 in Utica before they were reported missing.

The family lives in North Carolina and Travis is in the Army, authorities said.

Deanna’s mother and father, Scott Franz were both born and raised in the Utica area, but have lived outside of New York for the last 23 years.

Police said they would provide an updated statement later today.

This story was originally posted by WSYR, a Nexstar contributing station.

