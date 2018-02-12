Hundreds pay tribute to police officers killed in Ohio

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WIVB) — Several hundred people filled the gym at Westerville High School in Ohio.

They were paying tribute to the two police officers killed in the line of duty on Saturday.

People took turns telling stories at the Sunday gathering.

Officers Eric Joering and Tony Morelli were shot while responding to a domestic dispute call Saturday afternoon.

Officer Morelli was well known to middle school students. He was a school resource officer.

Police charged Quentin Smith with two counts of aggravated murder.