New York State to provide flu vaccines to children regardless of ability to pay

By Published:
FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2014 file photo, a sign telling customers that they can get a flu shot in a Walgreen store is seen in Indianapolis. Kids may get more of a sting from flu vaccination this fall: Doctors are gearing up to give shots only, because U.S. health officials say the easy-to-use nasal spray version of the vaccine isn't working as well as a jab. Needle-phobic adults still have some less painful options. But FluMist, with its squirt into each nostril, was the only ouch-free alternative for children, and has accounted for about a third of pediatric flu vaccinations in recent years. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced a 30-day amendment to provide flu vaccines to all children in the state.

Children will be able to be vaccinated for the flu- even if families can’t pay for it- through the “Vaccines for Children Program”.

The legislation complies with the governor’s executive order temporarily allowing phramacists to administer flu vaccines to children two to 18.

A child is eligible for the program if he or she is younger than 19.

They must also be either uninsured, under-insured, Native American or an Alaska Native, enrolled in medicaid or eligible for medicaid, or enrolled in “Child Health Plus”.

For more information about the flu, click here. 

