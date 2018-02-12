New York State to provide flu vaccines to children regardless of ability to pay

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced a 30-day amendment to provide flu vaccines to all children in the state.

Children will be able to be vaccinated for the flu- even if families can’t pay for it- through the “Vaccines for Children Program”.

The legislation complies with the governor’s executive order temporarily allowing phramacists to administer flu vaccines to children two to 18.

A child is eligible for the program if he or she is younger than 19.

They must also be either uninsured, under-insured, Native American or an Alaska Native, enrolled in medicaid or eligible for medicaid, or enrolled in “Child Health Plus”.

