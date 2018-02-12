Niagara County to offer Narcan training

News 4 Staff Published:
CBS NEWS/PHOTO

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – Niagara County will offer Narcan training for three days from Feb. 27 to March 1.

The training is being offered by  the New York State Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services and Niagara County’s Opioid Addiction/Overdose Strategy Implementation Standing Committee.

Participants will receive a free Naloxone rescue kit after completing the training.

Each session has a separate website where individuals interested in participating are encouraged to register. Interested individuals may also register by telephone. Check-in begins 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the session.

The sessions are as follows:

Feb. 27, 12 to 1 p.m., Lumber City Church, 383 Vandervoort, North Tonawanda. https://NarcanLLC.eventbrite.com, or by contacting Lisa Peterangelo at (716) 282-1228.

 

Feb. 27, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Niagara Falls High School Ampitheatre, 4455 Porter Road, Niagara Falls. https://NarcanNFHS1.eventbrite.com or by contacting Patty Felton, (716) 286-4253.

 

Feb. 27, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Niagara Falls High School Performing Arts Center, 4455 Porter Road, Niagara Falls.

https://NarcanNFHS2.eventbrite.com or by contacting Felton.

 

Feb. 28, 9 to 10 a.m., Niagara Street Elementary School, 2513 Niagara St., Niagara Falls.

https://NarcanNSE.eventbrite.com or by contacting Felton.

 

Feb. 28, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Mount St. Mary’s Hospital, 5300 Military Road, Lewiston.

https://NarcanMSM.eventbrite.com or by contacting the Niagara County Department of Mental Health at (716) 439-7410.

 

Feb. 28, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., John A. Duke Senior Center, 1201 Hyde Park Blvd., Niagara Falls.

https://NarcanJDSC.eventbrite.com or by contacting Patrick Bradley at (716) 278-4569

 

Feb. 28, 5 to 6 p.m., Potter’s House Christian Community Church, 723 7th St., Niagara Falls.

https://NarcanPHC.eventbrite.com or by contacting Falonia LaMar at (716) 438-6327.

 

March 1, 12 to 1 p.m., Hartland Bible Church, 8110 West Ave., Gasport

https://NarcanHBC.eventbrite.com or by contacting the Niagara County Department of Mental Health.

 

March 1, 3 to 4 p.m., Lockport Alliance Church, 555 Davison Road, Lockport

https://NarcanLAC.eventbrite.com or by contacting the Niagara County Department of Mental Health.

 

 

 

 

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s