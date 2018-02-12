Niagara County to offer Narcan training

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – Niagara County will offer Narcan training for three days from Feb. 27 to March 1.

The training is being offered by the New York State Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services and Niagara County’s Opioid Addiction/Overdose Strategy Implementation Standing Committee.

Participants will receive a free Naloxone rescue kit after completing the training.

Each session has a separate website where individuals interested in participating are encouraged to register. Interested individuals may also register by telephone. Check-in begins 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the session.

The sessions are as follows:

Feb. 27, 12 to 1 p.m., Lumber City Church, 383 Vandervoort, North Tonawanda. https://NarcanLLC.eventbrite.com, or by contacting Lisa Peterangelo at (716) 282-1228.

Feb. 27, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Niagara Falls High School Ampitheatre, 4455 Porter Road, Niagara Falls. https://NarcanNFHS1.eventbrite.com or by contacting Patty Felton, (716) 286-4253.

Feb. 27, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Niagara Falls High School Performing Arts Center, 4455 Porter Road, Niagara Falls.

https://NarcanNFHS2.eventbrite.com or by contacting Felton.

Feb. 28, 9 to 10 a.m., Niagara Street Elementary School, 2513 Niagara St., Niagara Falls.

https://NarcanNSE.eventbrite.com or by contacting Felton.

Feb. 28, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Mount St. Mary’s Hospital, 5300 Military Road, Lewiston.

https://NarcanMSM.eventbrite.com or by contacting the Niagara County Department of Mental Health at (716) 439-7410.

Feb. 28, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., John A. Duke Senior Center, 1201 Hyde Park Blvd., Niagara Falls.

https://NarcanJDSC.eventbrite.com or by contacting Patrick Bradley at (716) 278-4569

Feb. 28, 5 to 6 p.m., Potter’s House Christian Community Church, 723 7th St., Niagara Falls.

https://NarcanPHC.eventbrite.com or by contacting Falonia LaMar at (716) 438-6327.

March 1, 12 to 1 p.m., Hartland Bible Church, 8110 West Ave., Gasport

https://NarcanHBC.eventbrite.com or by contacting the Niagara County Department of Mental Health.

March 1, 3 to 4 p.m., Lockport Alliance Church, 555 Davison Road, Lockport

https://NarcanLAC.eventbrite.com or by contacting the Niagara County Department of Mental Health.