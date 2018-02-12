Nunda police: Infant seriously hurt in child abuse case

Howard Thompson Published:

NUNDA, NY (WROC) — A man is facing charges in what Nunda police are calling a “horrific” case of child abuse.

Brock Hyde, 35, of Nunda, is charged with assault and reckless assault of a child.

Police say he is responsible for injuries to his two-month-old son. The baby suffered a fractured skull, 11 broken ribs, a broken bone in the foot, dual eye retinal hemorrhages and fluid and swelling on the brain.

Hyde was indicted on charges last week; he is currently being held in Livingston County Jail. Police say he is a parolee.

The baby is currently in foster care, officers say.

This story was originally posted by WROC, a Nexstar contributing station.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s