Nunda police: Infant seriously hurt in child abuse case

NUNDA, NY (WROC) — A man is facing charges in what Nunda police are calling a “horrific” case of child abuse.

Brock Hyde, 35, of Nunda, is charged with assault and reckless assault of a child.

Police say he is responsible for injuries to his two-month-old son. The baby suffered a fractured skull, 11 broken ribs, a broken bone in the foot, dual eye retinal hemorrhages and fluid and swelling on the brain.

Hyde was indicted on charges last week; he is currently being held in Livingston County Jail. Police say he is a parolee.

The baby is currently in foster care, officers say.

This story was originally posted by WROC, a Nexstar contributing station.