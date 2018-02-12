O.A.R. to play Artpark in August

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) – O.A.R. is returning to Artpark this summer.

The rock band will play the Artpark Amphitheater Aug. 22 with special guest Matt Nathanson, part of the Coors Light Concert series.

Tickets go on sale at noon Friday.

Tickets will be available online at tickets.com and artpark.net, by phone at 1-888-223-6000, or in person at the Artpark Box Office (Monday-Friday 10am-4pm, Closed Monday February 19). Listed ticket price includes $2.00 Facility Fee; additional $.50 per ticket charity fee applies to all orders; additional service fees apply for online and phone orders.