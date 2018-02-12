Gov. Cuomo’s favorability, re-election ratings tumble

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Andrew Cuomo
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A new poll finds Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s favorability and re-election ratings falling just a month after a survey of registered New York state voters gave the Democrat some of the highest ratings during his two terms.

The Siena College poll released Monday found 53 percent of voters view Cuomo favorably, while 40 percent said they don’t. That compares to 62-30 percent in last month’s Siena poll.

The latest poll found 50 percent said they’d re-elect Cuomo, compared to 55 percent last month.

The poll was conducted Feb. 5-8, amid the ongoing bribery trial of Joseph Percoco, a former top aide to Cuomo, and after Cuomo proposed $1 billion in additional taxes and fees.

The telephone poll of 823 New York registered voters has a plus or minus 3.9-percentage-point margin of error.

