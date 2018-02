BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The SPCA Serving Erie County brought not just one, but two dogs to News 4 on Monday!

Dusty, 7, and Foxy, 9, are a pair of Pomeranians looking for a home together.

“We recently brought them in from Rochester and they are both friendly little dogs,” Gary Willoughby II, president and CEO of the SPCA Serving Erie County, said.

If you’re interested in adopting them, call the SPCA at (716) 875-7360